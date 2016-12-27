What Will Happen When Donald Trump Takes Over U.S. Drone & Targeted Assassination Program?

Topics
Guests
founding director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. He was previously the deputy legal director at the ACLU. His new book is titled The Drone Memos: Targeted Killing, Secrecy, and the Law.
In Syracuse, New York, four people were arrested outside the Hancock Air National Guard Base on Friday at a nonviolent protest against the U.S. drone assassination program. Demonstrators marked the Christmas holiday by dressing as biblical figures and erecting a 20-foot-long nativity scene at the gates of the air base, which is home to the 174th Attack Wing of the National Guard’s Reaper drone program. We turn now to look at what will happen when Donald Trump takes over Obama’s drone war program. We speak to Jameel Jaffer, founding director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. His new book is titled "The Drone Memos: Targeted Killing, Secrecy, and the Law."
Please check back later for full transcript.