Mattis’s threat came as Vice President Mike Pence toured an intercontinental ballistic missile launch site at an Air Force base in Minot, North Dakota, telling airmen that the Trump administration was prepared to launch an attack on North Korea.

Vice President Mike Pence: “The threats we face today mean that, once again, America’s security and our very future depend on the airmen of Minot being ready and being prepared. … History attests the surest path to peace is through American strength. There’s no greater element of American strength, there’s no greater force for peace in the world, than the United States nuclear arsenal.”

Pence’s visit came as the Trump administration seeks to expand the U.S. nuclear arsenal. A draft of the Nuclear Posture Review reviewed by top administration officials last month calls for new “low yield” nuclear warheads, sea-launched nuclear-armed cruise missiles, preparations for possible nuclear weapons tests and an easing of conditions under which the U.S. might launch a nuclear attack.

Somalia: Attack on Mogadishu Hotel Kills 29, Wounds 30+

In Somalia, al-Shabab fighters stormed a hotel in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 30 others. The attack began as militants set off a truck bomb to blast their way through the fortified entrance to the hotel. Minutes later, the fighters went room to room shooting guests. Witnesses say the men used identity cards from the country’s intelligence service and were dressed in the agency’s uniform. The assault came ahead of a planned meeting at the hotel between Somalia’s president and other top officials. The latest attack came two weeks after a massive bombing in Mogadishu killed at least 358 people and wounded 400 others.