During the last stop of his Asia trip, President Trump openly praised Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, saying the two had a “great relationship.” Since Duterte was elected in 2016, more than 7,000 people have been extrajudicially killed by police or vigilantes. According to Duterte’s spokesperson, Trump did not raise any concerns about Duterte’s human rights record.

Harry Roque: “Well, there was no mention of human rights. There was no mention of extralegal killings. There was only a rather lengthy discussion about the Philippine 'war on drugs,' with President Duterte doing most of the explaining.”

Trump and Duterte also refused to take questions from the media. When reporters attempted to ask about human rights, Duterte called the reporters “spies,” which reportedly made Trump laugh.