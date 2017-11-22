President Donald Trump rushed to the defense of Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore Tuesday, pointing to Moore’s denials of multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment against teenagers. Trump also said voters should reject his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones.

President Donald Trump: “We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat. [Doug] Jones—I’ve looked at his record. It’s terrible on crime, it’s terrible on the border, it’s terrible on the military. I can tell you for a fact we do not need somebody that’s going to be bad on crime, bad on borders, bad with the military, bad for the Second Amendment.”

Reporter: “Mr. President, is an accused child molester better than a Democrat?”

President Donald Trump: “Well, he denies it. Look, he denies it.”

At least nine women have stepped forward to say they were sexually harassed or assaulted by Roy Moore as children or young adults, and the New Yorker reports Moore was banned from a local mall and a YMCA in Alabama because he repeatedly badgered teenage girls. Trump himself has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by at least 16 women. A leaked “Access Hollywood” video from 2005 recorded Trump boasting about sexually assaulting women, saying, “When you’re a star, they let you do it. … Grab ’em by the pussy.”