Criminalization & Trump's ICE Raids: Two Immigrant Rights Organizers Facing Deportation Speak Out

StoryFebruary 14, 2017
Abraham Paulos

executive director of Families for Freedom.

Ravi Ragbir

executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City. He faces deportation when he goes to his ICE check-in on March 9.

The Department of Homeland Security is saying the number of immigrants arrested over the past week has risen to 680. Raids were reported in at 11 states, including California, New York, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Wisconsin. To talk more about who is being targeted, we are joined by two prominent immigrant rights advocates in New York. Both of them are also immigrants whose criminal records put them at risk of deportation. Abraham Paulos is executive director of Families for Freedom. Ravi Ragbir is executive director of the New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City. Ragbir faces deportation when he goes to his ICE check-in on March 9.

