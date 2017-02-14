Modal close

FCC Under Trump: Net Neutrality & Internet Freedom Faces New Attack

StoryFebruary 14, 2017
Guests
Jessica González

deputy director and senior counsel at Free Press. González was formerly on the FCC’s Open Internet Advisory Committee and Diversity Committee. She was formerly the executive vice president of the National Hispanic Media Coalition.

We turn now to look at President Donald Trump’s newly appointed chair of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, who has begun to attack net neutrality rules and other consumer protections. In a series of actions earlier this month, Pai blocked nine companies from providing affordable high-speed internet to low-income families, and withdrew the FCC’s support from an effort to curb the exorbitant cost of phone calls from prison. He has also said he disagrees with the 2015 decision to regulate the internet like a public utility. We speak Jessica González, deputy director and senior counsel at Free Press. González was formerly on the FCC’s Open Internet Advisory Committee and Diversity Committee.

Please check back later for full transcript.

