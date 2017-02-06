Tens of thousands of people from coast to coast poured into the streets for anti-Trump protests throughout the weekend, demonstrating their opposition to everything from Trump’s Muslim ban and his Cabinet nominations to the multiple lies issued by the White House and top Trump officials last week. On Friday night in New York City, protesters gathered for a mock vigil criticizing counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway for having attempted to justify President Trump’s Muslim ban by citing a terrorist attack in Bowling Green, Kentucky, that never happened. Protesters gathered outside the Bowling Green subway stop in Manhattan for a mock "commemoration" of the imaginary victims. This is one of the protesters.

Protester: "We’re commemorating the victims of Bowling Green. It never happened, so they were never commemorated. So, we feel that victims of all massacres should be commemorated. So, in this alternative fact world, this is something that needs to be commemorated, so that’s why we’re out here."

Then, on Saturday in New York City, thousands of people poured into the streets around the Stonewall Inn for a rally supporting the LGBT community and opposing Trump’s crackdown against immigration, including the Muslim ban. This is one of the protesters.

Ishalaa Ortega: "My name is Ishalaa Ortega, and I am here fighting for our rights. As an immigrant transgender woman of color, as an atheist, as a person who had to run away from my own country, I am here to tell Donald Trump that we resist, and we’re not going to accept what he’s trying to do against us."

We’ll have more voices from this rally later in the broadcast. Thousands of anti-Trump protesters also rallied Saturday outside the White House in Washington, D.C., for a "No Ban, No Wall" protest; in Philadelphia, for a "Sanctuary Everywhere" protest; and in West Palm Beach, Florida, where thousands marched on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, where he was spending the weekend. Hundreds more protested at the airport in Los Angeles, outside the courthouse in downtown Miami and at multiple protests in Denver, including one outside Sen. Cory Gardner’s office to demand he reject Betsy DeVos’s nomination for education secretary. More protests were held on Sunday from coast to coast, including in Paterson, New Jersey; Houston, Texas; and at the border near San Diego, California, where Mexican protesters shut down the San Ysidro Port of Entry during a "border boycott" protesting Trump’s anti-immigration executive orders, as well as a major fuel price hike across Mexico.