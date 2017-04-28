Vermont Lawmaker: Residents of Sanctuary Cities Reject Trump's "Dragnet Approach" on Immigration

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: Congressmember Peter Welch, we’re going to leave it there. But I want to ask you one question that’s going on not only in Vermont but around the country, and that is the issue of sanctuary cities. Here in Vermont—we are in Burlington. Burlington becoming a sanctuary city. Montpelier, the capital. Talk about what this means and the resistance at the state and local levels to the Trump administration’s immigration policies and cooperating with ICE arrests.

REP. PETER WELCH: Well, I think it’s two things. First of all, I think there is enormous citizen reaction and rejection of the president’s just fierce hostility towards immigration and towards undocumented workers and good citizens, and good people in this country. So him building the wall, vilifying Hispanics—you’re just seeing people across this country say, “Wait a minute, that is not the America I know.”

Secondly, there is a—this is a local control issue in many respects. Is the local police department in your city and mine essentially just an arm of ICE? Or has it got primary responsibility to protect and enforce the laws in that community and make that community a safer place? So, some of this is pushback by local communities who don’t think that their police forces should be pushed around by the political agenda of President Trump. And you’re seeing a combination of political leaders saying, “Hey, we want to have our police forces protecting our people and enforcing our laws” and you are seeing citizens rejecting the dragnet approach that President Trump is taking towards immigration.

You know, there is a lot of discretion that law enforcement agencies have. And it’s appropriate in law enforcement to have discretion. If you’re going three miles over the speed limit, most police officers won’t give you a ticket even though "legally" they could. And that discretion with President Obama was restrained. With President [Trump], it’s really aggressive. So that’s I think what you’re seeing with the sanctuary city movement.

