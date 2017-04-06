Modal close

During Campaign Trump Accused China of "Raping Our Country," Today He Hosts Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago

StoryApril 06, 2017
Orville Schell

director of the Center on U.S.-China Relations at Asia Society and the co-author of Wealth and Power: China’s Long March to the Twenty-First Century. His recent article in The Wall Street Journal is "China’s Once and Future Democracy."

Donald Trump is hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping today at his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago. It is the first meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest economic powers. On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly attacked China, once accusing China of "raping" the United States. The meeting comes just a day after North Korea launched another ballistic missile test. In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump warned he would be willing to take unilateral action against North Korea, saying, "If China is not going to solve North Korea, we will." We speak to Orville Schell, director of the Center on U.S.-China Relations at Asia Society.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
