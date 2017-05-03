In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, more than 100 people gathered for a vigil Tuesday after the Justice Department announced it will not bring charges against two white police officers for the 2016 killing of Alton Sterling, an African-American father of five. Bystander video shows Sterling was pinned to the ground by the two police officers when they shot him. His killing sparked nationwide protests. This is community organizer Arthur "Silky Slim" Reed speaking at the vigil Tuesday outside the Triple S convenience store where Sterling was killed.

Arthur "Silky Slim" Reed: "Let this be a wake up call to you. Don’t keep begging for justice. Show them what justice looks like. Stand up, be strong and refuse to bend! This is a unjust situation. Alton Sterling did not have to die!"

It was the Justice Department’s first high-profile decision on whether to charge police officers for killing civilians since President Trump took office. Trump has repeatedly vowed to be pro-police and pro-law enforcement. Hours after his inauguration, the Trump administration took down the White House website’s pages on civil rights and replaced it with a page entitled "Standing Up for Our Law Enforcement Community."