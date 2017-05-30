President Trump has returned to the United States after his first foreign trip as president, where Trump faced condemnation from U.S. allies for his failure to commit the United States to fulfilling its pledges to the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord. This is German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaking Sunday after contentious meetings at NATO in Brussels and a G7 meeting in Italy.

Chancellor Angela Merkel: "How long and how rocky this path will be became clear at the G7 talks at the weekend, when no agreement was reached with the United States. And that is why I had to say that the consultations were very unsatisfying. Germany is, of course, a close partner of the United States. We are and will stay convinced trans-Atlanticists, but we also know that we Europeans really have to take our destiny into our own hands."

The German foreign minister went even further, saying of Trump, "Anyone who accelerates climate change by weakening environmental protection, who sells more weapons in conflict zones and who does not want to politically resolve religious conflicts is putting peace in Europe at risk." Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has said he was trying to convey a deeper significance to his long, clenched, white-knuckled handshake with President Trump in Brussels, saying it was "not innocent" and that "We must show that we will not make small concessions, even symbolic ones." President Trump says he’ll make a final decision about whether to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris climate accord this week.