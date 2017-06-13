In the midst of these controversies, Trump pulled together his full Cabinet on Monday.

President Donald Trump: "Never has there been a president, with few exceptions—in the case of FDR, he had a major Depression to handle—who’s passed more legislation, who’s done more things than what we’ve done. We’ve been about as active as you can possibly be and at a just about record-setting pace."

In fact, Trump has not signed a single piece of major legislation since taking office. His executive orders restricting immigration have been blocked by multiple courts. Last week, former FBI Director James Comey called him a liar on national television. And during his first 100 days in office, Trump has spent twice as many days playing golf as Presidents Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all did during the same period combined.

During Monday’s meeting, each one of Trump’s Cabinet members took turns heaping praise on Trump and expressing their loyalty to him in what appeared to be a publicity stunt. This is Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Tom Price: "Mr. President, what an incredible honor it is to lead the Department of Health and Human Services at this pivotal time under your leadership. I can’t thank you enough for the privilege that you’ve given me and the leadership that you’ve shown."

Vice President Mike Pence said serving President Trump has been the greatest privilege of his life.