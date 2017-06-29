Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, demonstrators flooded the offices of several Republican senators Wednesday in what they called a "last stand" to prevent a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. At a sit-in protest at the offices of Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey, protesters chanted, "Kill the bill! Don’t kill me!" Similar protests targeted Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Marco Rubio of Florida, Rob Portman of Ohio and Cory Gardner of Colorado. Meanwhile, constituents of Lisa Murkowski flooded the Alaska senator’s office urging her to vote "no" on the Republican healthcare bill. They were met by Murkowski’s aide, Kevin Sweeney.

Kevin Sweeney: "Senator Murkowski is a very deliberate senator. Senator Murkowski—and she’s shown us in the past. She’s shown us in the past that she wants to do what’s right for Alaska. But she needs to know exactly what it is that she’s doing. She wants to know what the impact of this is going to be on Alaskans."

Protester 1: "It’s going to kill people. It’s not hard to figure out."

Protester 2: "Remove 22 million Americans from their insurance."

Protester 3: "This bill already has actuarial tables attached to it, as, obviously, drafts, that show the only way these numbers come about, through the CBO, is if people die early."

During Wednesday’s protests, police arrested 40 people on misdemeanor charges of unlawful crowding, obstructing or incommoding.