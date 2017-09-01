In Georgia, a Cobb County police lieutenant resigned Thursday just before he was to be fired, after video surfaced showing him telling a woman during a traffic stop, "We only kill black people." The dash cam video, taken in July of 2016, shows Lieutenant Greg Abbott ordering a woman at a DUI traffic stop to use her cellphone to make a call. The woman indicates she’s afraid to reach for her phone because she’s seen too many videos of police shootings.

Lt. Greg Abbott: "But you’re not black. Remember, we only kill black people. Yeah, we only kill black people, right? All the videos you’ve seen, have you seen any white people get killed?"

The interaction took place just days after the death of Minnesota motorist Philando Castile, an African-American man who was shot to death by a police officer in an incident that was live-streamed on Facebook by his girlfriend.