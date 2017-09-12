Clicky
Austerity, Divestment & Irma: Juan Gonzalez on Why 300,000 in Puerto Rico are Without Power

StorySeptember 12, 2017
FEMA Administrator Brock Long is traveling today to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to see firsthand the damage caused by Hurricane Irma. In Puerto Rico, 300,000 remain without power—despite the fact that the island was barely hit by the storm. Authorities have warned parts of Puerto Rico could be without electricity for up to six months, in part due to the island’s economic crisis. We speak with Juan González about how U.S.-imposed austerity and divestment are contributing to the electricity crisis after Irma.

Video squareWeb ExclusiveAug 24, 2017Puerto Rico: Resistance to Coal-Fired Power Plant & Toxic Coal Ash Dumping Spreads Across Island

