"His Laughter was a Battle Cry": Thousands Celebrate Comedian & Human Rights Legend Dick Gregory

StorySeptember 22, 2017
Thousands gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of legendary comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory, who passed away last month at the age of 84. We feature some of the voices of those who gathered to remember him, including Rev. William Barber, president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach; Rep. Maxine Waters; and children of civil rights legends, such as Martin Luther King III; Reena Evers, daughter of Medgar Evers; and Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X.

Video squareStoryAug 21, 2017Dick Gregory in His Own Words: Remembering the Pioneering Comedian and Civil Rights Activist

