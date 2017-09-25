This weekend, the professional sports world was rocked by widespread protests against racism, police brutality and President Trump. On Sunday, members of the majority of all National Football League teams took the knee or locked arms during the national anthem, or even sat out the anthem entirely. Professional baseball players, WNBA players, cheerleaders and national anthem singers also protested on Sunday. The weekend of defiance came after Trump lashed out at players who have joined a growing protest movement started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick against racial injustice. This is Trump speaking at a campaign rally in Huntsville, Alabama, on Friday evening.

President Donald Trump: "Luther and I and everyone in this arena tonight are unified by the same great American values. We’re proud of our country. We respect our flag. Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He’s fired!’?"

This morning, Trump tweeted, "Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag!" Over the weekend, Trump also took aim at the NBA, rescinding an invitation to basketball champions the Golden State Warriors to visit the White House, after the team’s star player, Stephen Curry, said he would not attend. In response, NBA superstar LeBron James, one of the nation’s best-known athletes, tweeted, "You bum. Stephen Curry already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!" We’ll have more on the protests across the sports world after headlines.