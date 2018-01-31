President Trump read his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, in which he called on Congress to pass an immigration overhaul and repeatedly tried to conflate immigrants, including DREAMers, with terrorists and gang members. Among Trump’s guests to the State of the Union were the parents of two young girls who were killed by members of the MS-13 gang two years ago in Long Island, New York.

MS-13 is a gang that originated in Los Angeles in the 1980s and has since spread to Central America as a result of the U.S. mass deportation policies. During the lengthy address, Trump also announced he’d signed an executive order keeping the Guantánamo Bay military prison open, and escalated his warmongering rhetoric against North Korea, calling the North Korean government “depraved” and warning it poses a nuclear risk to the United States.

Trump also celebrated his massive tax overhaul benefiting corporations and the richest Americans. Trump entered the State of the Union with the lowest approval rating of any president in modern U.S. history entering his second year in office. We’ll have more on the State of the Union after headlines.