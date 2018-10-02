President Trump said Monday he wants the FBI to expand the scope of its investigation into Brett Kavanaugh, even as he said the Supreme Court nominee had been treated unfairly by the media, and promised the bureau would work quickly to complete its probe.

President Donald Trump: “I want them to do a very comprehensive investigation, whatever that means according to the senators and the Republicans and the Republican majority. I want them to do that. I want it to be comprehensive.”

The Washington Post reports the slightly expanded investigation will now include a look into allegations by a third Kavanaugh accuser—Julie Swetnick—who says she observed Kavanaugh at high school parties in the 1980s joining efforts to inebriate girls so they could be gang-raped. The FBI won’t have much time to complete its work; Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s planning a vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation by the end of the week.