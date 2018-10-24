Meanwhile, Turkish investigators have reportedly found several suitcases, a laptop and clothing that may be linked to the murder in a car belonging to the Saudi Consulate. On Tuesday, Sky News reported that parts of Khashoggi’s dismembered body were found in the garden of the Saudi consul general’s Istanbul home, though the reports remain unconfirmed.

This comes as a Reuters report into Saud al-Qahtani, a top aide for Mohammed bin Salman, claims that al-Qahtani directed Khashoggi’s killing remotely via Skype, instructing those carrying out Khashoggi’s interrogation and murder to “Bring me the head of the dog.”

Meanwhile, in Riyadh, the Saudi royal family met with Jamal Khashoggi’s family, including his son, releasing photos of the highly publicized event to the press. Salah Khashoggi appeared visibly strained as he shook the crown prince’s hand. Jamal Khashoggi’s children are banned from leaving Saudi Arabia.