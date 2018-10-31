Thousands of people marched in Pittsburgh Tuesday to protest President Trump’s visit to the city and the Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 Jewish worshipers were shot and killed Saturday in what has been described as the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. President Trump was accompanied by his wife Melania, his daughter Ivanka, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and senior policy adviser Stephen Miller. They were greeted by the synagogue’s rabbi, Jeffrey Myers, and Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer. Trump’s visit came despite many local leaders publicly boycotting it, including Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, the former leader of the synagogue and a group of local Jewish leaders who told the president he is not welcome in Pittsburgh until he “fully denounces white nationalism.” This is Stephen Miller’s uncle, Dr. David Glosser, speaking on Democracy Now! earlier this week.

Dr. David Glosser: “Mr. Trump has made it his policy to vilify and dehumanize Hispanics, Muslims, nonwhites, calling them subhuman animals that are infesting our country like so many insects or rats. Make no mistake about it: This is the same kind of propaganda that is identical to the racist rants at Nazi Party rallies in Germany in the 1930s.”

As the Trumps visited the synagogue, protesters marched in the synagogue’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. As Trump’s motorcade left the area, some turned their backs and took a knee in protest. This is Pittsburgh protester Jim Skiff speaking Tuesday.

Jim Skiff: “We’d like to ask President Trump to please stop with all of the hate speech. … And I think the people of this country are really weary of the whole dialectic. We want people to come together in love and peace, and truly make America kind again. That is what we would like.”

The first three funerals for victims of the shooting took place Tuesday, for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal and Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, a celebrated doctor who treated many AIDS patients at the height of the epidemic in the 1980s and ’90s. More funerals are planned for today.