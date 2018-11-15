House Republicans have quashed debate on a resolution that aims to end U.S. military support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen. Congressmembers voted 201 to 187 on the bill Wednesday, approving a provision that blocks the Democrats from forcing a vote on the U.S. role in Yemen under the War Powers Act.

The House vote came just one day after an airstrike by the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition killed at least seven people in the port city of Hodeidah. The airstrike targeted a bus of civilians who were fleeing violence. The U.N. is warning 14 million Yemenis are on the brink of famine as the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led invasion rages on. One new study is estimating the war has killed at least 57,000 people since the beginning of 2016. We’ll have more on this story after headlines with Ro Khanna, Democratic congressmember from California.