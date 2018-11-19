The death toll from the devastating Camp Fire in Northern California has risen to at least 77, as the number of missing people jumped to nearly a thousand. The wildfire—by far the deadliest in California’s history—is now 65 percent contained after scorching close to one hundred and fifty thousand acres. In Southern California, the Woolsey Fire, which killed three people, is now almost ninety percent contained after burning close to one hundred thousand acres. As air quality monitors ranked parts of California as the dirtiest in the world, many low-wage workers, including farmworkers, along with poorer residents, and homeless populations are unable to leave or remain indoors and have been forced to breathe in the toxic air with little means of protection. President Trump toured the devastation around the decimated town of Paradise Saturday with Governor Jerry Brown.

President Donald Trump: “You don’t really see the gravity of it. I mean, as big as they look on the tube, you don’t see what’s going on until you come here. And what we saw at Pleasure—what a name right now—but what we just saw, we just left Pleasure.”

FEMA Administrator Brock Long: “Paradise.”

President Donald Trump: “Or Paradise. And what we just saw at Paradise, is just, you know, it’s just not acceptable.”

That was President Trump, mistakenly referring to the city of Paradise as “Pleasure.”