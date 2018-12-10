Media Options
Related
Just minutes before we began our Monday broadcast, Democracy Now! spoke to protesters at the U.N. climate summit in Katowice, Poland, as they interrupted a Trump administration event promoting coal and other fossil fuels. We speak with Diné climate activist Leona Morgan.
More from this Interview
- Part 1: Thousands Protest at U.N. Climate Summit in Coal-Heavy Poland, Facing Riot Police & Intimidation
- Part 2: As Polish Gov’t Promotes Coal, Advocate Warns Coal Hastens Climate Change, Devastates Human Health
- Part 3: “Shame on You!” Protesters Interrupt Trump Admin Promoting Coal & Fossil Fuels at U.N. Climate Talks
Transcript
NERMEEN SHAIKH: Just minutes before we began our broadcast today, protesters here at the U.N. climate summit interrupted a Trump administration event promoting coal and other fossil fuels.
PROTESTERS: Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!
LEONA MORGAN: My name is Leona Morgan. I’m from the Navajo Nation. And we just disrupted the U.S. side event at the COP24 in Poland. And they did the same thing last year. They spoke about fossil fuels. They spoke about nuclear energy as being a solution to climate change. And this is absolutely not true.
PROTESTERS: Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!
AMY GOODMAN: And that does it for today’s show from Katowice, Poland. We’ll be broadcasting from the U.N. climate summit throughout the week. I’m Amy Goodman, with Nermeen Shaikh.
Media Options