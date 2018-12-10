Modal close

Hi there,

You turn to Democracy Now! for ad-free news you can trust. Maybe you come for our daily headlines, or for in-depth stories that expose government and corporate abuses of power. We produce our daily news hour at a fraction of the budget of a commercial news operation, all without ads, government funding or corporate underwriting? This is only possible with your support. Right now every donation to Democracy Now! will be doubled by a generous supporter. This means if you give $25 today, Democracy Now! will get $50 to support our daily news hour. Please do your part. It takes just a couple of minutes to make sure that Democracy Now! is there for you and everybody else in the coming year. Thanks so much. -Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News

“Shame on You!” Protesters Interrupt Trump Admin Promoting Coal & Fossil Fuels at U.N. Climate Talks

StoryDecember 10, 2018
Watch iconWatch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen

Just minutes before we began our Monday broadcast, Democracy Now! spoke to protesters at the U.N. climate summit in Katowice, Poland, as they interrupted a Trump administration event promoting coal and other fossil fuels. We speak with Diné climate activist Leona Morgan.

More from this Interview

Transcript
This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

NERMEEN SHAIKH: Just minutes before we began our broadcast today, protesters here at the U.N. climate summit interrupted a Trump administration event promoting coal and other fossil fuels.

PROTESTERS: Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!

LEONA MORGAN: My name is Leona Morgan. I’m from the Navajo Nation. And we just disrupted the U.S. side event at the COP24 in Poland. And they did the same thing last year. They spoke about fossil fuels. They spoke about nuclear energy as being a solution to climate change. And this is absolutely not true.

PROTESTERS: Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!

AMY GOODMAN: And that does it for today’s show from Katowice, Poland. We’ll be broadcasting from the U.N. climate summit throughout the week. I’m Amy Goodman, with Nermeen Shaikh.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.

Up Next

As Polish Gov’t Promotes Coal, Advocate Warns Coal Hastens Climate Change, Devastates Human Health
Newsletter
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.
Recent News
Headlines for December 10
WatchRead
View All

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Up arrowTop