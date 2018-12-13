President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison for tax evasion, bank fraud, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress. Cohen was sentenced after admitting he broke federal campaign finance laws by paying hush money to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign. The payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal were made to prevent them from speaking to the media during the campaign about their alleged affairs with Trump. Federal prosecutors have said Cohen’s crime was done “in coordination with and at the direction” of President Trump. At his sentencing, Cohen said, “It was my own weakness and a blind loyalty to this man that led me to choose a path of darkness over light. … I felt it was my duty to cover up his own dirty deeds.”

At a White House event on Wednesday, President Trump refused to answer questions about Michael Cohen.

Reporter: “Sir, do you have a comment about Cohen’s sentencing?”