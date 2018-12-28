The partial government shutdown is entering it seventh day today, and it appears it will drag into the new year as President Trump insists on including $5 billion for border wall funding before he’ll agree to sign any spending measure. He doubled down Thursday, tweeting, “Have the Democrats finally realized that we desperately need Border Security and a Wall on the Southern Border. Need to stop Drugs, Human Trafficking,Gang Members & Criminals from coming into our Country. Do the Dems realize that most of the people not getting paid are Democrats?” Trump has yet to acknowledge the recent deaths of two migrant children in U.S. custody. He previously said he would be proud to own the shutdown over the border wall, before shifting blame to the Democrats.

Democrats are set to take control of the House in January, which could make passage of a bill which includes border wall funding even more difficult. Eight hundred thousand government workers have been furloughed or are working without pay.