And in Pennsylvania, Democrat Conor Lamb has won an upset victory in Tuesday’s special election for the state’s 18th Congressional District. Lamb is a former prosecutor and Marine Corps captain who narrowly won a district Trump carried by 20 points during the 2016 election. This is Conor Lamb speaking Wednesday evening.

Rep.-elect Conor Lamb: “We followed what I learned in the Marines: Leave no one behind. … We went everywhere. We talked to everyone. We invited everyone in. And we found that there is public support for programs like Social Security and Medicare that’s nearly universal, because these programs are universal. They are America’s way of saying, 'We are all in this together.'”

Republican groups poured nearly $11 million into the race to try to avoid losing a district that Trump won easily in 2016. The race was widely seen as a bellwether on the 2018 midterm elections.