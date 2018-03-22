Modal close

Are Israel & Saudi Arabia Pressuring U.S. Toward War with Iran?

StoryMarch 22, 2018
Journalist Mehdi Hasan and Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CodePink, discuss how the United States is siding with Saudi Arabia in its feud with Iran and what it means for the Middle East. Could it mean war against Iran? On Monday, Saudi Arabia called the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers a “flawed agreement.” President Trump has long threatened to pull out of the deal.

  • Medea Benjamin
    co-founder of CodePink and author of the book Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection. Her forthcoming book is titled Inside Iran: The Real History and Politics of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Her latest article for Common Dreams is headlined “Don’t Believe the Media Hype About Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”
  • Mehdi Hasan
    award-winning British journalist and broadcaster at Al Jazeera English and columnist for The Intercept. He is host of the Al Jazeera interview program UpFront. His new podcast for The Intercept, Deconstructed, will go live Friday. Hasan’s most recent article for The Intercept is headlined “The CBS Interview with Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman Was a Crime Against Journalism.”

