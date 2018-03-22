15 Years After Invasion of Iraq, Amnesia & Distortion Obscure U.S. Record of War Crimes & Torture

Media Options
- Mehdi Hasanaward-winning British journalist and broadcaster at Al Jazeera English and columnist for The Intercept. He is host of the Al Jazeera interview program UpFront. His new podcast for The Intercept, Deconstructed, will go live Friday. Hasan’s most recent article for The Intercept is headlined “The CBS Interview with Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman Was a Crime Against Journalism.”
- Medea Benjaminco-founder of CodePink and author of the book Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection. Her forthcoming book is titled Inside Iran: The Real History and Politics of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Her latest article for Common Dreams is headlined “Don’t Believe the Media Hype About Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”
Fifteen years ago this week, the U.S. launched its invasion of Iraq on the false pretense that Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was hiding weapons of mass destruction. The attack came despite worldwide protest and a lack of authorization from the United Nations Security Council. The ongoing war has devastated Iraq and destabilized the region. We speak with Al Jazeera’s Mehdi Hasan and Medea Benjamin of CodePink
