As Yemen Faces World’s Worst Humanitarian Crisis, Senate Refuses to End U.S. Support for Saudi War

StoryMarch 22, 2018
On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate rejected a bipartisan resolution to end U.S. military involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen within 30 days, unless Congress formally authorizes the military action. The vote was 44 to 55, with 10 Democrats joining the Republican majority to block the legislation and Arizona Senator John McCain not casting a vote. The U.S.-backed, Saudi-led airstrikes and naval blockade have devastated Yemen’s health, water and sanitation systems, sparking a massive cholera outbreak and pushing millions of Yemenis to the brink of starvation. More than 15,000 people have died since the Saudi invasion in 2015. We hear part of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ speech against U.S. involvement and speak with Al Jazeera’s Mehdi Hasan and Medea Benjamin of CodePink.

More from this Interview

Guests
  • Mehdi Hasan
    award-winning British journalist and broadcaster at Al Jazeera English and columnist for The Intercept. He is host of the Al Jazeera interview program UpFront. His new podcast for The Intercept, Deconstructed, will go live Friday. Hasan’s most recent article for The Intercept is headlined “The CBS Interview with Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman Was a Crime Against Journalism.”
  • Medea Benjamin
    co-founder of CodePink and author of the book Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection. Her forthcoming book is titled Inside Iran: The Real History and Politics of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Her latest article for Common Dreams is headlined “Don’t Believe the Media Hype About Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
