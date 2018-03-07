Independent Global News

After Victorious Strike, W. Virginia Teacher Sends Message to Oklahoma Educators Poised to Walk Out

StoryMarch 07, 2018
Watch iconWatch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

As West Virginia teachers celebrate victory in their historic strike, Oklahoma teachers are considering following in their footsteps. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that teachers would go strike on April 23 if the state Legislature doesn’t approve pay increases and funding for educational needs. For more, we speak with Teresa Danks, a third-grade teacher at Grimes Elementary School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She made headlines last year when she panhandled on a roadside to raise money for supplies for her classroom. She has since started a foundation called Begging for Education, dedicated to funding classrooms, improving teachers’ salaries and fiscal responsibility in Oklahoma. And we speak with Katie Endicott, a high school English teacher in Mingo County, West Virginia, who has a message for her counterpart in Oklahoma.

More from this Interview

Guests
  • Teresa Danks
    third-grade teacher at Grimes Elementary School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She made headlines last year when she panhandled on the side of a road to raise money for schools. She has since started a foundation called Begging for Education, dedicated to classroom funding, improving teachers’ salaries and fiscal responsibility in Oklahoma
  • Katie Endicott
    high school English teacher in Mingo County, West Virginia, and member of the West Virginia Education Association, one of the organizations that represented the striking teachers.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Up arrowTop