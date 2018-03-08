In Spain, Women Launch Nationwide Feminist Strike Protesting “Alliance of Patriarchy & Capitalism”

In Spain, women have launched the first nationwide women’s strike in Spain’s history to mark International Women’s Day. Their motto: “If we stop, the world stops.” Organizers say its supporters include Ada Colau, the mayor of Barcelona, and Manuela Carmena, the mayor of Madrid. Organizers published a manifesto reading, “Today we call for a society free of sexist oppression, exploitation and violence. We call for rebellion and a struggle against the alliance of the patriarchy and capitalism that wants us to be obedient, submissive and quiet. We do not accept worse working conditions, nor being paid less than men for the same work. That is why we are calling a work strike.” We speak with María Carrión, an independent freelance journalist based in Madrid.