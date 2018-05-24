Modal close

“The Tale”: Astonishing New Movie Tackles Filmmaker Jennifer Fox’s Reckoning with Child Sexual Abuse

StoryMay 24, 2018
As the #MeToo movement has inspired women around the world to come forward with their stories of sexual harassment, abuse and assault, we turn to a remarkable new film that is a narrative memoir about a woman’s own reckoning with childhood sexual abuse. It is directed by the woman who experienced the abuse: Jennifer Fox. It premieres May 26 on HBO. “The Tale” premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. The film’s stars include Laura Dern, Ellen Burstyn, Jason Ritter and Common. The film received rave reviews, with The Guardian calling it “a stunning sexual abuse drama” and “the mother of all #MeToo movies.” We speak with Jennifer Fox, the writer and director of “The Tale,” in New York City.

Guests
  • Jennifer Fox
    director of The Tale, a narrative memoir about her own reckoning with childhood sexual abuse. It premieres May 26 on HBO.

