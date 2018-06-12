President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have wrapped up an historic summit in Singapore, where they pledged to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The summit marked the first-ever meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader. Following the historic meeting, President Trump announced the end of U.S.-South Korean war games.

President Donald Trump: “We’ll be stopping the war games, which will save us a tremendous amount of money, unless and until we see that the future negotiation is not going along like it should. But we’ll be saving a tremendous amount of money. Plus I think it’s very provocative.”

That was Trump speaking in a news conference early this morning, his first press conference in over a year. Trump also expressed hope for an end to the Korean conflict.

President Donald Trump: “An extremely bloody conflict ravaged the Korean Peninsula. Countless people died in the conflict, including tens of thousands of brave Americans. Yet while the armistice was agreed to, the war never ended, to this day never ended. But now we can all have hope that it will soon end. And it will. It will soon end. The past does not have to define the future.”

