Students Push to Oust Nicaraguan President Ortega as Death Toll Rises Amid Bloody Police Crackdown

StoryJune 07, 2018
At least five people were killed over the weekend in Nicaragua amid escalating anti-government protests that have engulfed the country since mid-April. More than 110 people have been killed since widespread demonstrations to oust Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega began in mid-April, when his government announced plans to overhaul and slash social security. The protests, and the government’s bloody repression, mark the biggest crisis since Ortega was elected 11 years ago. In Abuja, Nigeria, we speak with Alejandro Bendaña, former Nicaraguan ambassador to the United Nations and secretary general of the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry during Sandinista rule in Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990. In Managua, Nicaragua, we speak with Mónica López Baltodano, a human rights activist who is on the front lines of protests. We also speak with Stephen Hellinger, president of The Development Group for Alternative Policies.

Guests
  • Alejandro Bendaña
    founder of the Center of International Studies in Managua, Nicaragua. He served as the Nicaraguan ambassador to the United Nations and secretary general of the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry during Sandinista rule in Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990.
  • Mónica López Baltodano
    human rights activist on the front lines of protests in Nicaragua. She is the author of a book about the Nicaraguan Canal.
  • Stephen Hellinger
    president The Development Group for Alternative Policies.

Please check back later for full transcript.

