The Country Is Crying: Nicaraguan Mother Demands Justice After Police Kill Her Son at Protest

- Alba Garcíamother of protester killed by police in Managua.
- Alejandro Bendañafounder of the Center of International Studies in Managua, Nicaragua. He served as the Nicaraguan ambassador to the United Nations and secretary general of the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry during Sandinista rule in Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990.
- Mónica López Baltodanohuman rights activist on the front lines of protests in Nicaragua. She is the author of a book about the Nicaraguan Canal.
- Stephen Hellingerpresident The Development Group for Alternative Policies.
More than 110 people have been killed, and thousands have been injured, in widespread anti-government demonstrations in Nicaragua. Activists are demanding that President Daniel Ortega be removed from office immediately amid the bloody police crackdown. We speak with Alba García, who is demanding justice after her 22 year-old son Moroni López was shot and killed by police at a demonstration in Managua in April.
Please check back later for full transcript.
The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
