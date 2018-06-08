After Trip to Gaza, Anthony Bourdain Accused World of Robbing Palestinians of Their Basic Humanity

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: Muhammad Shehada, we want to end today’s segment with the words of the celebrity chef and television presenter Anthony Bourdain. We just learned today he had died by suicide in Strasbourg, France, as he was filming one of his episodes of his very popular show Parts Unknown. He traveled to Gaza. In 2014, he won an award from the Muslim Public Affairs Council. This was his speech.

ANTHONY BOURDAIN: I was enormously grateful for the response from Palestinians, in particular, for doing what seemed to me an ordinary thing, something we do all the time: show regular people doing everyday things. … The world has visited many terrible things on the Palestinian people, none more shameful than robbing them of their basic humanity. People are not statistics. That is all we attempted to show.

AMY GOODMAN: Those are the words of Anthony Bourdain—again, died by suicide this morning in Strasburg, France, as he was filming one of his episodes for Parts Unknown for CNN. I want to thank Muhammad Shehada, writer and activist from the Gaza Strip, a student of development studies at Lund University in Sweden. He writes for Haaretz, The Forward and other publications. We’ll link to his pieces at democracynow.org.

When we come back, the Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, has just announced a ceasefire with the Taliban. We’ll speak with peace activist Kathy Kelly. Stay with us.