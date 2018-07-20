Independent Global News

As Ethiopia & Eritrea Sign Deal to End 20 Years of War, Will Political Prisoners Be Released Next?

StoryJuly 20, 2018
A historic peace deal between Ethiopia and Eritrea ends 20 years of a “state of war” that saw 70,000 killed and thousands of families separated. We get response from Ethiopian writer Awol Allo, a lecturer at the Keele University School of Law in the U.K., and Vanessa Berhe, an Eritrean human rights activist. She founded the group One Day Seyoum, which campaigns for the release of her uncle, Eritrean photojournalist Seyoum Tsehaye, who was imprisoned in 2001 amid a crackdown on free expression.

Related Story

Video squareStoryJul 28, 2015In Ethiopia, Obama Hails Democracy Despite Recent Election Where Ruling Party Won 100% of Seats
Guests
  • Awol Allo
    lecturer at the Keele University School of Law in the U.K.
  • Vanessa Berhe
    human rights activist. She founded the group One Day Seyoum, which campaigns for the release of her uncle, Eritrean photojournalist Seyoum Tsehaye, who was imprisoned in 2001 amid a crackdown on free expression.

