Independent Global News

Migrant Children Detained in Shelters Being Drugged, Told Not to Hug, Forced to Bathe in Sinks

StoryJuly 20, 2018
Watch iconWatch Full ShowNext Story
Listen
Media Options
Listen

The Trump administration has less than a week to meet a court-ordered deadline to reunite children and parents separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under its “zero tolerance” policy. This comes as advocates say some migrant children have been released from federally contracted shelters with scabies and lice. In Illinois, officials are investigating the Chicago nonprofit Heartland Alliance over allegations it housed children separated from their parents at the border, with many of the children reportedly suffering abuse and neglect. We speak with Reveal reporter Aura Bogado, who has exposed a second office used by military contractor MVM to hold migrant children. This time, the children had to bathe in bathroom sinks.

Related Story

Video squareStoryJul 20, 2018Psychologists: Migrant Parents Reunited with Detained Children Must Brace for Trauma & Long Recovery
Guests
  • Aura Bogado
    immigration reporter for Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Up arrowTop