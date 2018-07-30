And in Texas, Mexican journalist Emilio Gutiérrez Soto and his son have been released from ICE detention after being jailed for seven months. Gutiérrez first sought asylum in the United States in 2008 after receiving death threats for reporting on alleged corruption in the Mexican military. He was detained in December, only weeks after he criticized US asylum policy during a speech at the National Press Club. A federal judge has questioned whether the Trump administration’s detention of Emilio Gutiérrez Soto and his son Oscar violated his First Amendment rights. This is Emilio Gutiérrez Soto, speaking in an exclusive jailhouse interview with Democracy Now!

Emilio Gutiérrez Soto: “The message that I would like to share with the population of the United States is to, please, express solidarity with the terror experienced by families of journalists who have been assassinated in Mexico and to seek at least a breath of justice, which does not exist. The only thing that has motivated us, at least in my career as a journalist, is to speak with the truth, to participate in the search for social justice.”

Emilio Gutiérrez Soto has been awarded a Knight-Wallace Fellowship for the next academic year by the University of Michigan. To see our full coverage of his case, go to DemocracyNow.org.