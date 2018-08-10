Independent Global News

“All for One”: U.S. and Russian Filmmakers with Disabilities Collaborate in Powerful New Documentary

StoryAugust 10, 2018
While tensions between the U.S. and Russia continue to heat up, one group of filmmakers has found a way to strengthen ties between the two countries through a common bond: their disabilities. A new film premiering tonight in New York follows the Media Enabled Musketeers, American and Russian filmmakers with disabilities, as they make original films to tell their stories. “All For One” tells the story of 35 Russians and 13 Americans who collaborated to create films about everyday issues to empower themselves, educate the public and provide more opportunities for people with disabilities. These include films about accessibility, finding love, confronting prejudice and following dreams. For more we speak with Jon Alpert, co-founder of Downtown Community Television Center, or DCTV, the country’s oldest community media center. He is the co-director of the Media Enabled Musketeers project. We also speak with Jon Novick and Ben Rosloff, filmmakers with Media Enabled Musketeers.

Guests
  • Jon Alpert
    co-founder of Downtown Community Television Center and co-director of the Media Enabled Musketeers project. His new documentary “All For One” opens tonight at Harlem’s Maysles Documentary Center.
  • Jonathan Novick
    filmmaker with Media Enabled Musketeers and outreach manager for the NYC Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities.
  • Ben Rosloff
    filmmaker with Media Enabled Musketeers.

