Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the Pentagon Thursday about President Trump’s idea to create a new military “space force” as a sixth branch of the U.S. armed forces.

Mike Pence: “Just as in the past, when we created the Air Force, establishing the Space Force is an idea whose time has come. The space environment has fundamentally changed in the last generation. What was once peaceful and uncontested is now crowded and adversarial. Today, other nations are seeking to disrupt our space-based systems and challenge American supremacy in space as never before.”

Pence also called on Congress to allocate $8 billion for military activities in space over the next five years. President Trump tweeted Thursday, “Space force all the way!”