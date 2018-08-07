Independent Global News

Mother of Heather Heyer, Killed 1 Year Ago: Everyone Needs to Pick Up the Baton & Stand Against Hate

StoryAugust 07, 2018
Watch iconWatch Full Show
Listen
Media Options
Listen

It has been nearly a year since anti-racist activist Heather Heyer died in Charlottesville, Virginia, when white supremacist James Alex Fields drove his Dodge Charger into a crowd of counterdemonstrators. As white supremacists plan to mark the first anniversary of Charlottesville by holding another “Unite the Right” rally in Washington, D.C., we speak with Heyer’s mother Susan Bro about Heather Heyer’s legacy and what activists can do to combat racism.

Related Story

Video squareStoryAug 07, 2018New Charlottesville Doc Exposes Neo-Nazi Leaders & Their Ties to U.S. Military & Weapons Contractors
Guests
  • A.C. Thompson
    correspondent for Frontline PBS and reporter for ProPublica. His new investigation is titled Documenting Hate: Charlottesville.
  • Susan Bro
    mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed by a white supremacist at the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally last year. She is president and board chair of the Heather Heyer Foundation.

Please check back later for full transcript.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Newsletter
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Up arrowTop