One day after announcing sweeping new sanctions on Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA, the U.S. said Tuesday it was giving Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó control of Venezuela’s assets in the U.S. Russia has condemned the U.S. action, calling the sanctions “illegal interference” in Venezuela’s economy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the U.S. of attempting to profit from the crisis, as American companies in Venezuela are exempt from the sanctions. PDVSA subsidiary Citgo also operates across the U.S.

In Venezuela, the Supreme Court barred opposition leader Juan Guaidó from leaving the country Tuesday and agreed to freeze his assets. Prosecutors have launched an investigation into Guaidó, who last week declared himself Venezuela’s interim leader during a large opposition protest to President Nicolás Maduro’s leadership. Meanwhile, the U.N. is calling out the violent crackdown on protests, which they say has resulted in 40 people being killed and 850 people detained, including children. Venezuelan Ambassador to the United Nations Jorge Valero blasted the U.S.’s hypocrisy Tuesday.

Jorge Valero: “What does this government want, this government that doesn’t recognize treaty, that doesn’t recognize any of the agreements made around Iran and signed by various European countries, that launches a trade war with China, that threatens Russia with a nuclear war, that attacks in a very sadistic manner migrants from Central America who arrive there, that has built a wall, a criminal wall, that sequesters children to make them suffer, children of migrants? And this government, this U.S. government, would have any moral authority to impose any diktat on Venezuela?”

In Washington, Democratic lawmakers are hitting back at national security adviser John Bolton, after he was photographed holding a notepad with the words written “5,000 troops to Colombia.” Democratic Congressmember Gregory Meeks tweeted a photo of a yellow notepad on his desk with the handwritten words “President Trump does not have the authority to invade Venezuela.” The photo caption reads, “Since we’re sending cables by legal pad now. #YellowPadding.” We’ll have more on the situation in Venezuela after headlines with investigative reporter Allan Nairn.