“It Was Necessary”: Gambian Beauty Queen Returns Home to Testify About Rape By Former Dictator

StoryNovember 01, 2019
In Gambia, a former beauty queen who says the president raped her when she was 18 years old has testified before a public truth and reconciliation commission that is investigating the atrocities of former president Yahya Jammeh. Fatou “Toufah” Jallow has become a leading voice against the former president, who ruled the West African country of 2 million people for 22 years before his regime ended in 2017. Two other women have also come forward to accuse the former president of rape and sexual assault. Survivors of the regime have also testified during the hearings, which have been live streamed across the country. The investigation is part of an ongoing process to reckon with the horrors committed during Jammeh’s rule, including killing and disappearing hundreds of people, torture, unjustified jailings and sexual violence against women and girls. From Gambia, we speak with Fatou “Toufah” Jallow, along with attorney Reed Brody of Human Rights Watch, who is currently leading the prosecution of former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh.

Guests
  • Reed Brody
    counsel and spokesperson for Human Rights Watch. He is currently leading the prosecution of former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh.
  • Fatou "Toufah" Jallow
    Gambian feminist and anti-rape activist. She was allegedly raped by ex-President Yahya Jammeh in 2015 while he was still in office.

