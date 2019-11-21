In the Mediterranean island nation of Malta, prominent Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech was detained aboard his yacht Wednesday while heading out to sea, in an arrest linked to the car bomb assassination of reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia two years ago. Galizia was a well-known investigative journalist who reported on corruption at the highest levels of the Maltese government, including tax evasion, nepotism and money laundering. At the time of her murder, Galizia was investigating Fenech’s business dealings.

Protesters: “Gustizzja! Gustizzja! Gustizzja!”

On Wednesday, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside Parliament demanding the resignation of the prime minister over Galizia’s murder. They surrounded the car of Malta’s justice minister, banging on the hood and pressing photos of Daphne Galizia against the windshield. Galizia’s sister, Mandy Mallia, was part of the protest.