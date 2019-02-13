With two days left before the February 15 deadline to avert another government shutdown, President Trump told reporters Tuesday he is “not happy” with the proposed deal that came out of congressional negotiations Monday night, but did not say he would reject it. The deal currently includes nearly $1.4 billion to build 55 miles of new border barriers out of steel, far less than the $5.7 billion requested by President Trump. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hoped Trump would sign the deal.

Meanwhile, Politico is reporting the White House may redirect federal dollars from various government agencies to make up for the shortfall in Trump’s border wall funding demand, including tapping disaster relief funds intended for California and Puerto Rico. Trump would reportedly do so through executive order, circumventing Congress.