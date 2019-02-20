Lawyers for high school student Nick Sandmann, who last month appeared in a viral video as he faced off with Omaha elder Nathan Phillips at a D.C. rally, have filed a defamation lawsuit against The Washington Post. They are seeking $250 million in damages. The lawsuit claims that Sandmann was “wrongfully targeted and bullied … because he was the white, Catholic student wearing a red 'Make America Great Again' cap.” Sandmann’s lawyers say he was targeted as a Trump supporter, as part of The Washington Post’s “biased agenda” against the president. They also say the $250 million is based on the amount Jeff Bezos paid to acquire the Post in 2013 and that the goal of the action is to “punish, deter, and teach the Post a lesson it will never forget.”

The January interaction took place after the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington, D.C., when Nathan Phillips, who is seen peacefully playing his drum and singing, was encircled by Covington Catholic High School students who appear to be taunting and mocking him. Sandmann and Phillips stand face to face with each other in the video, with Sandmann smiling as Phillips sings an indigenous prayer song. Click here to see our interview with Omaha elder Nathan Phillips about the event.