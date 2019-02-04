President Trump said Sunday that sending U.S. troops to Venezuela is “an option.” Trump made the comments on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” He praised opposition leader Juan Guaidó, calling him “a young and energetic gentleman,” and said the events unfolding in Venezuela are “democracy in action.” The U.S. said Saturday it is sending humanitarian aid to Venezuela in response to a request from Guaidó. The arrival of U.S. aid will likely set up a test for the Venezuelan military, which will have to decide whether to allow supplies to enter the country. The military has continued to support President Nicolás Maduro; however, on Saturday, Air Force General Francisco Yánez defected and pledged loyalty to Guaidó.

Meanwhile, an ultimatum issued by Britain, France, Germany and Spain for Maduro to call new presidential elections expired Sunday. In the capital Caracas, thousands participated in competing protests.

At a pro-Maduro protest, the president called on militia members to join the Venezuelan Army. On Saturday, Maduro called for early elections in the National Assembly and once again warned against foreign military intervention.