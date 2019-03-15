Independent Global News

Anand Giridharadas: College Bribery Scandal Highlights How America is Rigged for Wealthy & Powerful

StoryMarch 15, 2019
As the fallout continues over the elite college admissions scandal that investigators nicknamed “Operation Varsity Blues,” we speak with journalist Anand Giridharadas, author of “Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World.” His book examines how the so-called elite class of America have worked the system to maintain and consolidate power and wealth, even while claiming to help people and “change the world” through charity. On Wednesday, Giridharadas tweeted: “The college bribery scam is not a college bribery scam. It is a master class in how America—governed by a cheater, ruled by rule breakers, managed by a class that confuses its privilege for merit—functions.”

Guests
  • Anand Giridharadas
    editor-at-large at Time magazine and former correspondent and columnist at The New York Times, author of Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World.

